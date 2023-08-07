Ukraine war meeting concludes in Saudi Arabia, Telegram blocked in Iraq - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Saudi Arabia concludes the second meeting of diplomatic advisers on national security to find a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine war.

Iraq's telecoms ministry on Sunday said it had blocked the Telegram messaging app over national security concerns and to preserve users' personal data, which it said had been mishandled.

The number of international visitors to Dubai exceeded the pre-pandemic level in the first half of this year as the emirate's hospitality and tourism sector posted a record performance.

The remains of an ancient sunken ship have been discovered in Mediterranean waters off the Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein.