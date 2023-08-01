Activists burn Quran in Stockholm, Lebanon central bank gets new interim head - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, this month is set to be the hottest on record and activists desecrated the Quran in Stockholm for the third time as a minister told Muslim countries that Sweden was exploring its legal options.

Wassim Mansouri has announced he is taking on the role of interim head of Lebanon's central bank after Riad Salameh's 30-year tenure came to an end on July 31.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved Adnoc’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2045, bringing the deadline forward from its previous target of 2050.

Saudi Arabia will host peace talks on Ukraine this weekend to complement discussions at a summit in Copenhagen last month.