Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine peace summit in August

Saudi Arabia will host peace talks on the Ukrainian crisis on August 5 and 6 to complement discussions of the Ukraine Peace Summit that was held in the Danish capital of Copenhagen last month, a Saudi foreign ministry source and a Ukrainian official have confirmed.

The head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed late on Sunday that Saudi Arabia will host the talks, during which a peace plan is expected to be discussed.

Musaed Al Aiban, a member of the cabinet of ministers and the Kingdom’s National Security Advisor has sent invitations to at least 30 countries who are expected to participate in the upcoming summit, Saudi pan-Arab Asharq Al Awsat newspaper reported.

A Saudi foreign ministry source also confirmed to The National that preparations have started for the two-day summit and that it would likely be in the coastal city of Jeddah, the same city which hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a surprise guest at the Arab League summit in May.

“The Ukrainian Peace Formula contains 10 fundamental points, the implementation of which will not only ensure peace for Ukraine but also create mechanisms to counter future conflicts in the world,” Mr Yermak said confirming the talks would be held in Saudi Arabia, without naming Jeddah as the location.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arriving to attend the 32nd Arab League summit, in Jeddah. EPA

“We are deeply convinced that the Ukrainian peace plan should be taken as a basis because the war is taking place on our land,” he added.

While Saudi Arabia has yet to publicly confirm the upcoming summit, Saudi-owned government channels have been running reports of the kingdom’s mediation efforts between Ukraine and Russia since Sunday.

The UK, South Africa, Poland and the EU are among countries that have confirmed attendance, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal, while US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is also expected to attend the summit in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia and other countries played a pivotal role in arranging prisoner exchanges with Ukraine. In September, Russia released ten prisoners of war captured in Ukraine after diplomatic mediation efforts by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.