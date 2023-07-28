UN chief warns of rising temperatures, right-wing Israeli minister condemned – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, this month is set to be the hottest on record, with UN chief Antonio Gutteres warning that the rise in temperatures means the world is on the brink of an “era of global boiling”.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry condemns a right-wing Israeli minister’s “dangerous” visit to Al Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem.

Kuwait will start drilling at Al Durra offshore gasfield without waiting for a maritime border demarcation dispute with Iran to be resolved.

New charges are filed against former US president Donald Trump in the case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.