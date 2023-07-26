Erdogan on Palestinian unity, Egypt experiences power cuts – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses the importance of Palestinian unity as he hosts Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ankara.

For the first time in almost a decade, Egyptians are experiencing power cuts, an issue that many thought had ended given the government often boasts of being ready to export surplus electricity.

The International Monetary Fund marginally raises its forecast for the global economy for this year and the next but says it is “not out of the woods” due to headwinds that persist, even though the recovery is on track.

The 2023 King Salman Club Cup kicks off in Saudi Arabia this week, pitting some of the Arab region’s leading football clubs against one another.