Israel passes key part of judicial overhaul bill, 34 killed in Algeria wildfire – Trending

On today’s episode, Israel's government passes the first round of a divisive judicial overhaul bill amid intense mass protests, opposition boycotts and national strikes.

Thirty-four people have been killed and dozens injured in wildfires that broke out across Algeria.

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati holds a meeting with the four deputy governors of the country’s bankrupt central bank to prepare for the end of Riad Salameh’s term.

TikTok, the social platform known for its short-form video content, says it will offer text-only posts, becoming the latest technology company to take on an embattled Twitter.