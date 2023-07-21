Activist desecrates Quran, G42 launches 'world’s largest supercomputer' – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Iraq expels Sweden's ambassador after an activist desecrates the Quran in Stockholm for the second time in weeks.

G42, the Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company, launches the “world’s largest supercomputer” to address challenges in health care, energy and climate action using AI.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Cop28 President-designate says those most vulnerable must be among the first to benefit from plans to tackle climate change.

Joint hosts New Zealand and Australia register opening wins as the ninth Fifa Women's World Cup kicks off.