Turkish President to visit the Gulf, diplomatic efforts to end Sudan war – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, boosting economic ties will top the agenda during Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf this week.

Diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful end to Sudan's three-month war are experiencing a revival amid a flurry of top-level contacts and fighting.

An operation to recover 1.14 million barrels of oil from a rusting oil tanker in the Red Sea, described by experts as “a ticking time bomb”, began on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final after a five-set thriller at the All England Club.