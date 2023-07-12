New Emiratisation rules, UAE 40% carbon emission target, Egypt and Iran — Trending

On today's episode, small businesses must now recruit Emiratis to their workforce in a major expansion of the UAE's Emiratisation drive. Companies with 20 to 49 employees will be required to hit a quota for the first time, hiring at least one UAE citizen in 2024 and another by 2025.

The UAE has set a stricter target for reducing carbon emissions, with major cuts within this decade. The government is seeking to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030 from a business-as-usual level, said the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Egyptian and Iranian officials are expected to discuss opening up Egypt to Iranian tourists when they meet later this month as part of continuing efforts to normalise relations between the two nations, according to Egyptian sources.

A US federal judge on Tuesday rekindled Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of video game company Activision Blizzard by refusing to allow the temporary suspension of the long-delayed deal.