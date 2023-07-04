Israel condemned for Jenin, President sympathises with Peter Hellyer's family - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Israel has faced condemnation from across the region over its latest military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, which has inflamed tension and put civilians at risk.

President Sheikh Mohamed has extended his sympathies to the family of Peter Hellyer after the author, columnist and cultural historian died on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Meta Platforms plans to launch microblogging app Threads days after Twitter executive chair Elon Musk announced a temporary cap on how many posts users can read on the social media site.

Thousands of tonnes of dead fish have been washed up on Iraqi riverbanks in what has been described as an ecological catastrophe.