Sudan explosion, IMF, Saudi unemployment – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Khartoum’s Eid Al Adha truce comes to an abrupt end following a powerful explosion near the Sudan army's headquarters that was felt across the capital.

Crowds of protesters break into the Swedish embassy in Baghdad hours after radical cleric Moqtada Al Sadr called for demonstrations at the site over the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

The International Monetary Fund says Lebanon has taken “very limited policy action” to address the dire economic situation it finds itself in and warns that further delays in taking decisive steps will lead to an even murkier future.

Saudi Arabia's unemployment rate drops on an annual basis in the first quarter of 2023 as labour market indicators in the kingdom improve, driven by more women joining the workforce, government data shows.