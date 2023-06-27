Putin address, Abu Dhabi scientist discovers water on planet - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, It is the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the second day of Hajj, when millions of pilgrims will perform Fajr – dawn prayers – in Mina, south-east of the holy city of Makkah.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a defiant televised address, saying he had deliberately let Saturday's mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries continue as long as it did to avoid bloodshed.

An Abu Dhabi scientist has detected water on a planet 400 light years from Earth, using the James Webb Space Telescope, and Tom Cruise took to the red carpet at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental for the Middle East premiere of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.