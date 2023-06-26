Putin says he let Wagner mutiny continue to avoid bloodshed

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a defiant televised address on Monday evening, saying he had deliberately let Saturday's 24-hour mutiny by the Wagner Group militia go on as long as it did to avoid bloodshed.

He added that it had only reinforced national unity.

In his first statement on the situation since he spoke on Saturday promising to crush the mutiny, Mr Putin appeared as if he intended to draw a line under an event that numerous western leaders said had exposed Russia's vulnerability.

Led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner fighters succeeded in taking control of the city of Rostov-on-Don – whose military command centre is steering the Ukraine campaign – and driving an armed convoy across Russia to within 200km of Moscow.

“From the very beginning of the events, steps were taken on my direct instruction to avoid serious bloodshed,” Mr Putin said.

“Time was needed, among other things, to give those who had made a mistake a chance to come to their senses, to realise that their actions were firmly rejected by society, and that the adventure in which they had been involved had tragic and destructive consequences for Russia and for our state.”

Mr Putin made no mention of Mr Prigozhin, who had demanded that Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu and chief of the General Staff Gen Valery Gerasimov come to Rostov to speak to him.

Mr Prigozhin called for both of them to be dismissed.

Nor did Mr Putin mention any planned personnel changes at the Ministry of Defence, although at about 11pm Moscow, time he was shown on television addressing a meeting of heads of his security departments, including Mr Shoigu.

What caused the crisis between Moscow and the Wagner group? – video

Mr Prigozhin had said his men had been forced to shoot down helicopters that attacked them as they drove towards Moscow. Mr Putin did allude to some bloodshed, but blamed it on Wagner.

“The organisers of the mutiny, having betrayed their country, their people, also betrayed those whom they dragged into the crime,” he said.

“They lied to them, they pushed them to death, under fire, to shoot their own.”

Mr Putin thanked the Wagner fighters and commanders who had stood down from the mutiny to avoid what he called “fratricidal bloodshed” and said the vast majority of the group's members were patriots.

He added that those who had decided not to sign contracts with the army under a Ministry of Defence order could either relocate to Belarus or simply return to their families.

The Russian President said all levels of society had taken “a firm, unambiguous position in support of the constitutional order”.

“Everyone was united and rallied by the main thing: responsibility for the fate of the Fatherland,” he said.

Russia says it is carrying out a “special military operation” in Ukraine to remove what it calls a potential threat against its own security from the western-leaning government in Kyiv.

Ukraine and the West have described the February 2022 invasion as an unprovoked land grab.