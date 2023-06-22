Etihad gears up for summer travel, Riad Salameh investigation - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Etihad Airways is gearing up for a busy few months due to UAE’s summer travel season.

Two French lawyers who initiated legal action against Riad Salameh tell The National that the conclusion of the investigation into the Lebanese Central Bank governor is imminent.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap 2023 report says women around the world will not achieve equality with men for 131 years.

Banging sounds heard in the vicinity of a submersible that went missing while visiting the wreck of the Titanic are “inconclusive” and further attempts to detect additional noises have been unsuccessful.