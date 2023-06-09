UAE ready for tropical conditions caused by cyclone, Iraqi budget vote – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, a UAE task force says safety measures are in place to tackle possible tropical conditions in the country resulting from Cyclone Biparjoy.

Iraq's Parliament votes on the long-awaited budget for this year amid deep disagreements, mainly over the semi-autonomous Kurdish region's share and its financial commitments.

The fourth and final unit at the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant is close to starting operations and former US president Donald Trump says he has been indicted in an investigation over his handling of classified documents.