Erdogan re-elected, Dubai Ruler approves housing loans worth Dh1.6 billion – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Turkey's long-time leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is re-elected as president in a run-off election while Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approves housing loans worth Dh1.6 billion for 2,000 Emiratis under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority unveils a plan to achieve net-zero emissions in public transport by 2050 while a training centre for people with special needs in the emirate receives a huge donation to open a new classroom for pupils with cerebral palsy.