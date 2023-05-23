Arab population increases at the ISS, Iran appoints ambassador to Saudi - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the Arab population on the International Space Station has increased to three – after two Saudi astronauts joined the UAE's Sultan Al Neyadi in orbit. Meanwhile, Iran has appointed Alireza Enayati as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, almost two months after the two countries agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations.

Lebanon's cabinet convened at the Government Palace to discuss the fate of the country's central bank Governor, Riad Salameh and a new WhatsApp update will allow people to edit messages after they have been sent.