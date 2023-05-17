Fighting in Sudan escalates, Riad Salameh arrest warrant - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today’s episode, fighting in Sudan's civil war escalates and the French judiciary has issued an arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh after he failed to attend a hearing in Paris on Tuesday.

Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI – the start-up behind ChatGPT – told a US Senate panel that regulating artificial intelligence was “critical”. US special counsel John Durham has criticised the FBI and Google has said it will start deleting inactive accounts that have remained unused for two years from December 2023.