Elon Musk finds new Twitter boss, Imran Khan arrest deemed illegal by court — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Twitter chief executive Elon Musk says that he has found someone to head the social media company.

Pakistan's top court says the anti-corruption agency's arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan was illegal.

Opec sticks to its 2023 growth projection for oil demand and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Paris for high-level talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.