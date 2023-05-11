Elon Musk says he has found new Twitter CEO

Twitter chief executive Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found someone to head the social media company.

The announcement comes nearly six months after a Twitter poll ended with a majority of users wanting him to leave the role.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” Mr Musk said in a tweet.

The new chief executive will start in about six weeks, he added.

He did not disclose the identity of the new chief executive but referred to the new job holder as "she".

My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Mr Musk also said he would transition to overseeing product, software and systems operations as executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Last month, he announced that Twitter would merge with a new company called X Corp.

After completing his $44 billion takeover of Twitter in October, Mr Musk, who also owns Tesla, made a series of changes in a turbulent time for the company.

Within the first two weeks, he laid off half of the company's staff and fired former chief executive Parag Agrawal, as well as other senior leaders in the company.

The billionaire businessman had previously complained of working too-long hours as head of Twitter and his other companies.

His ownership of the social media platform has also been criticised over changes including paid subscriptions for verification status, a "For You" newsfeed and the reinstatement of controversial accounts such as that of former US president Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Mr Musk said Twitter would soon offer voice and video calls that would likely challenge rival platforms WhatsApp and Instagram.

Thursday's announcement is likely to be a boon for Tesla investors hopeful that Mr Musk will refocus his efforts on the electric vehicle maker.

Tesla shares jumped 2.4 per cent after his tweet.