Twitter to soon allow calls and encrypted messaging, Elon Musk says

Twitter chief executive Elon Musk has revealed details about new features such as video and voice calls and encrypted messaging, which are coming to the platform.

Last year, Mr Musk flagged plans for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App”, which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets and payments.

“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number,” Mr Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction.



Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

The call feature on Twitter will bring the microblogging platform into line with the likes of Meta's social media applications Facebook and Instagram, which have similar features.

Mr Musk said a version of encrypted direct messages would be available on Twitter starting on Wednesday, but did not say if calls would be encrypted.

Twitter said this week that it would start a cleansing process by removing and archiving accounts that have been inactive for several years.