Arab League 'not in competition', UN condemns civilian deaths in Gaza - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that readmitting Syria to the group “does not put us in competition with anyone” in reference to the UN’s efforts to implement Security Council resolutions.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned civilian deaths in Gaza and appealed to all parties to “stop immediately”.

Google has removed the waiting list for its latest generative artificial intelligence tool Bard and introduced the technology in more than 180 countries and territories.

And former US President Donald Trump has shown he has little intention of mounting a more disciplined campaign for his third White House bid during the first televised town hall of the 2024 US presidential election.