Imran Khan protests, Saudi and Syria diplomatic missions, Donald Trump — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, protests have erupted across Pakistan hours after former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested by the country's anti-corruption agency. Mr Khan was taken into custody during an Islamabad High Court hearing on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria, which was reinstated by the Arab League on Sunday after a 12-year suspension.

Bahrain, the Arabian Gulf’s smallest oil producer, aims to double its renewable energy targets to 20 per cent of the total energy mix by 2035, its Minister of Electricity and Water Affairs has said.

A New York jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting writer E Jean Carroll in the 1990s, and says he later defamed the magazine writer after she shared her experience.