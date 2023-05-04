Gulf interest rates, Egypt's national dialogue, northern Iraq oil exports — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the central banks of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar raise their benchmark borrowing rates after the US Federal Reserve bumped up its key interest rate to tame inflation and restore price stability.

Egypt's much-heralded national dialogue opens to chart the political future of the most populous Arab nation amid a biting economic crisis and growing regional challenges.

About 450,000 barrels of oil, which are trapped in the Kurdish region and in one major Iraqi oilfield, could flow again in the next two weeks, Iraq's Oil Minister said on Wednesday, after an April 4 deal between Baghdad and Erbil.

Paris Saint-Germain have suspended Lionel Messi for taking an unauthorised family holiday to Saudi Arabia and the Argentine has been told he will not have his contract renewed.