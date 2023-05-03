Oil to flow again from northern Iraq after Baghdad and Erbil deal

About 450,000 barrels of oil trapped in the Kurdish Region of Iraq and one major Iraqi oilfield will flow again shortly, after a deal between Baghdad and Erbil, capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Wednesday that a deal to resolve more than 15 years of disputes over exports from the Kurdish region would finally be put in place, after it was struck on April 4.

A pipeline between Iraq and the Turkish port of Ceyhan had been out of service since late March after the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) ruled on a longstanding complaint from Baghdad that all exports of oil had to be approved by the federal Iraqi government.

Burning gas flares at the Bai Hassan oilfield, near northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk. AFP

The 1973 Iraq-Turkey pipeline agreement was struck before the Kurds — who gained a semi-autonomous government after the defeat of Saddam Hussein’s forces in northern Iraq in 1991 — began exporting oil independently in 2012.

While Baghdad had previously objected to foreign oil companies striking deals with the Kurdish region, it was only when lorries began carrying exported oil in 2012 that the row intensified. Baghdad cut the Kurdish region’s budget, plunging it into severe financial crisis.

The two sides clashed in 2017 over a dispute concerning the mixed Iraqi-Kurdish city of Kirkuk, in a governorate that overlooks Iraq’s oldest producing oilfield. About 75,000 barrels of oil from the Iraqi-government-owned field were also trapped by the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline shutdown.

READ MORE Iraq and Kurdish region face final hurdles to energy co-operation

Since Iraq’s 2005 constitution, which attempted to outline how Iraq’s oil belongs to “all the people of Iraq in all the regions and governorates”, both sides have bitterly contested energy rights.

The Kurds have claimed that one of a number of disputed parts of the constitution that deals with energy, Article 111, gives them the right to exploit energy resources, but other parts say energy resources cannot be developed unilaterally and work must be done in co-ordination with Baghdad.

The largest Kurdish political party, the Kurdish Democratic Party based in Erbil, has softened its position on oil exports since the arbitration award, agreeing to cut a deal with Baghdad on joint marketing of oil and a fixed percentage of oil revenue for the Kurdish region.

The April agreement is intended to bring a Kurdish Energy Ministry official into the federal State Oil Marketing Organisation while depositing revenue from Kurdish oilfields into a jointly managed account.

The arbitration ruling also required Baghdad to pay Turkey nearly $2 billion in compensation for unpaid fees for using the pipeline across its territory, a claim reportedly going back decades, while Turkey must pay Iraq around $1.5 billion for allowing the Kurds to use the pipeline between 2014 and 2018.