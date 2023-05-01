Red Cross flight arrives in Sudan, suspected ISIS leader killed in Syria — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, an International Committee of the Red Cross plane leaves Amman, Jordan, and lands in the city of Port Sudan on Sunday as the flow of humanitarian aid to Sudan, now in its 16th day of war, increases.

Abu Hussein Al Qurashi, the suspected leader of ISIS, has been killed in Syria in an operation carried out by Turkey's MIT intelligence agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Four thousand petrochemical workers in southern Iran will be sacked and replaced after going on strike to demand better pay and conditions.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi praises Tokyo's support for his government's development projects after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday. Mr Kishida is heading his country's delegation at a three-day Egypt-Japan summit in Cairo.