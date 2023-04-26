Rashid rover crash, Kabul airport bomber, world's longest zip line in Oman — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Japan's private lunar robotic exploration company ispace says its Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft, which carried the UAE's Rashid rover, most probably crashed during an attempt to land on the Moon.

The Taliban kill an ISIS militant who they say was the mastermind behind a suicide bombing that killed 13 American troops and scores of civilians at Kabul airport in 2021.

US President Joe Biden formally announces his 2024 re-election bid while Oman opens the world's longest zip line as part of its efforts to boost tourism in the country.