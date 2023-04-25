Joe Biden formally announces 2024 re-election bid

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday officially launched his candidacy to seek a second White House term in 2024, according to a campaign video posted online.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for re-election as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job,” Mr Biden wrote on Twitter, along with a video.

That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

The announcement comes exactly four years since he announced his 2020 presidential campaign. But unlike then, when a gruelling primary season took place, Mr Biden is all but certain to lead the Democratic ticket.

The incumbent has spent much of this year highlighting his administration's accomplishments, while contrasting Republican policies as extreme and out of sync with US voters' wishes.

But to be re-elected, he will have to convince a wary and weary electorate.

Mr Biden's polling remains at a dismal 42.5 per cent, FiveThirtyEight's aggregate shows. And voters are unsure if they want to re-elect someone who would be 82 on election day next year.

Seventy per cent of Americans do not believe Mr Biden should run for office, an NBC News poll on Sunday showed, with 48 per cent of respondents saying his age was a major factor.

An AP-NORC poll released last week showed similar feelings towards the Democratic President, with 73 per cent not wanting him to run again.

'Finish the job'

Months before his official announcement, Mr Biden used his State of the Union address as a direct pitch to US voters to send him back to the White House.

The Democrat touted his administration's accomplishments on education, healthcare access, gun control and more. Mr Biden said “Let's finish the job” or delivered variations of the line 12 times after listing each achievement.

Mr Biden will have the opportunity to continue that messaging as he governs as president. He has continued to call for gun-control reform, though that seems unrealistic with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

He will also probably celebrate continued job growth in the US, though high prices remain on consumers' minds.

A 2020 rematch?

The 2024 US presidential election could serve as a rematch of 2020 if former president Donald Trump secures the Republican nomination.

But voters do not appear to have an appetite for another Trump-Biden contest. Sixty per cent of NBC polling respondents and 70 per cent of those polled AP-NORC do not believe Mr Trump should run again — or want him to.

Mr Trump has spent much of his 2024 campaign railing against numerous investigations into his business dealings, involvement in the January 6 insurrection and alleged hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Investigations into Mr Trump seem to have little effect on what voters think of him. Sixty-eight per cent of those who responded to the NBC News poll believe the investigations surrounding the former president are politically motivated to prevent him from running again.