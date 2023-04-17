Sudan clashes, Iran court jails 10 troops, Yemen prisoner exchange — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Sudan's military and paramilitary forces have refused to talk about ending deadly fighting in the country's capital, former civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday evening.

Iran has sentenced 10 members of the armed forces to prison after finding them guilty of involvement in the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, the judiciary's Mizan website reported on Sunday.

Yemen's government and the Houthis freed more than 200 detainees on Sunday, including four prominent journalists held by the rebels since 2015, to complete a three-day prisoner exchange that has been hailed as a significant step towards ending more than eight years of civil war.

The US regards the new deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran as “a very important moment”, according to US assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf.