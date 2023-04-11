Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen meet in Sanaa, Netanyahu vows to restore security - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, Saudis, Omanis and Houthis meet in Sanaa to revive a truce and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to restore security “on all fronts” after days of violence.

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry is expected to visit Turkey later this week and authorities in Sudan's restive West Darfur province declare a state of emergency across the area in response to rising tension.