Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to visit Turkey this week

The Egyptian Foreign Minister is expected to visit Turkey this week for the second time, Ankara said on Monday, indicating that developments towards the reinstatement of ambassadors could be made after ties were cut decades ago.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told private broadcaster A Haber that his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry could visit this week and that more details would be released on Wednesday.

“It is time to take concrete steps,” he said. “During Mr Shoukry's visit, we can take steps to appoint ambassadors.”

Last month, Mr Cavusoglu embarked on a visit to Cairo 10 years after ties were cut following the overthrow of Egypt's former president and Turkey's ally Mohamed Morsi.

Mr Shoukry visited Turkey two weeks ago to show solidarity after the massive earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which killed more than 50,000 people.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister said last month that talks with Turkey on the possibility of restoring ambassadors would happen at the appropriate time.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a press conference following talks with top Russian officials in Ankara in April. AFP

Two rounds of talks between Egypt and Turkey were held in 2021. They were followed by a November meeting between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Qatar.

The presidents of the two states may meet in person again after Turkey's May 14 election, Mr Cavusoglu said.

The two countries have had a tumultuous relationship in recent years, with Mr Erdogan insisting in 2019 that he would never meet his Egyptian counterpart, after opposing the 2013 fall of the Muslim Brotherhood-backed president Mr Morsi.

The two regional powerhouses have backed rival sides in the conflict in Libya, Egypt's neighbour to the west, which has been torn by more than 10 years of civil strife.

Egypt is also opposed to what it sees as Turkey's meddling in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, and its attempts to muscle in on plans by Cairo and its allies to turn the East Mediterranean, where vast natural gas reserves have been found, into a regional energy hub.