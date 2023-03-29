Biden's concerns on Israeli reforms, Bahrain summons Iraqi charge d'affaires — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today's episode, US President Joe Biden expresses hope that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will reconsider proposed judiciary changes that have triggered massive protests in his country. “Like many strong supporters of Israel, I'm very concerned,” Mr Biden said.

The ancient Al Safa mosque, built in Saudi Arabia 13 centuries ago, will be renovated as part of a project to protect the kingdom's heritage. The move is a part of the second phase of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Project for the Development of Historical Mosques, which was launched in 2018.

The US and Britain impose sanctions on two cousins of Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and several others over their suspected role in the production or export of Captagon, a dangerous amphetamine that has spread across the Middle East.

Bahrain's Foreign Ministry summons Iraq's charge d'affaires Moayad Abdul Rahman for allegedly breaching diplomatic norms, with the kingdom's state news agency BNA saying his “recent unacceptable behaviour” had interfered with the internal affairs of the country.