Bahrain summons Iraqi charge d'affaires over 'violations' of diplomatic norms

Bahrain's foreign ministry summoned the Iraqi charge d'affaires for breaching diplomatic norms on Tuesday.

A statement carried by state news agency BNA said Moayad Omar Abdul Rahman had made "repeated" violations and his "recent unacceptable behaviour" had interfered with the internal affairs of the kingdom.

At a meeting with Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Mr Rahan was handed a note of official protest.

The ministry did not specify exactly what the diplomat had done to attract the censure, nor expand on further consequences.

Iraq is yet to publicly respond.