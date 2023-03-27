Iraqi parliament approves amendments to elections law despite objections

Iraq's parliament approved controversial amendments to the elections law in a chaotic session on Monday, fuelling protests in many parts of the country.

MPs were forced to adopt a new election law after pro-reform October protests swept Iraq in late 2019, with many small electoral districts in each province and the winner being the party with the highest number of votes.

That move gave new independent parties — many of which were supported by protesters — a stronger chance of winning seats in the 329-seat parliament in October 2021 elections.

READ MORE Iraq's Kurdistan region announces November elections

The new amendments return the law to the modified Sainte Lague system introduced in 2014, which uses a complicated formula to apportion seats and tends to favour established parties.

Independent parliamentarians walked out from the session, which started late on Sunday, in a bid to delay it, but the legislative body secured the quorum it needed.

In a bid to block the voting, the independents entered the hall, chanting against the amendments and demanding to end the session.

“No, no to Sainte Lague,” they shouted inside the hall, some of them hitting tables with their hands and others whistling.

At one point, the Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi lost his temper when MPs refused to leave, asking the security forces to move them away.

“We are being pushed by the guards,” Amer Abdul Jabar said while filming with his phone. “This is a humiliation to us.”

The sessions lasted until dawn on Monday, when the new law was approved.

Protesters in some southern provinces burnt tyres to close roads and vowed there would be more protests.

Since 2003, Iraq has held five parliamentary elections, all with different systems for allocating seats.

The latest was in October 2021, when the powerful Sadrist Movement, endorsed by Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, emerged as the clear winner with 73 seats.

But months later, the process of forming the government ground to a halt. Mr Al Sadr ordered his followers to resign from parliament and withdraw from the political process.

He sought to form a majority government and his absence from the legislative body and political process has deepened the rift between him and his Shiite rivals.

The country is also planning to hold provincial council election on November 6.