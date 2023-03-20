Credit Suisse bought for $3.2 billion, 'Big Void' discovered in Giza pyramid — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, UBS agrees to buy its smaller rival Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion to try to avoid more turmoil in global financial markets.

Saudi Arabia passes a law that allows Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Prime Minister, to grant citizenship to selected people, following a proposal tabled by the Minister of Interior this year.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has launched a campaign to donate one billion meals to the poor and hungry around the world. The drive will start on the first day of Ramadan and run until the target is met.

The same scientists who discovered a hidden passage inside the Great Pyramid of Giza have also detected a larger void at the core of the ancient structure. The void is directly above the Grand Gallery, the long, narrow pathway that visitors use to gain access to the King’s Chamber.