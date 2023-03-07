Sheikh Mohammed swears in new ministers, new oncology centre in Abu Dhabi — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, swears in new UAE government ministers before a cabinet meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurates the Fatima bint Mubarak Centre at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. The new centre provides patients with personalised care and has a team of 150 nurses, physicians and radiologists.

In a new study, almost no area of land on Earth has “safe” levels of air pollution. Researchers have found that only 0.001 per cent of the world's population is exposed to concentrations of PM2.5, or fine particulate matter, below the levels of safety recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Lebanon's central bank governor Riad Salameh will face questioning on March 15 by the judge investigating charges against him for alleged embezzlement.