Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid swears in new ministers before cabinet meeting

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has sworn in new UAE government ministers.

The ceremony took place before a cabinet meeting that was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The new ministers were announced by Sheikh Mohammed on February 7.

President Sheikh Mohamed was present for the ceremony.

"In the presence of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, we witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers in the UAE government," Sheikh Mohammed wrote online.

He wished them the best in their duties, saying the process of government development would continue in the UAE.

Shamma Al Mazrui, previously Minister of State for Youth, has taken on the position of Minister of Community Development.

She replaces Hessa Buhumaid in the role, who will now serve as Minister of State. Salem Al Qassimi, the UAE's Unesco delegate, has been named Minister of Culture and Youth.

Previous incumbent Noura Al Kaabi will now act as Minister of State. Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, has also been appointed as Minister of State.

Omar Al Olama has been appointed director general of the Prime Minister's Office, while retaining his position as Minister of State for Digital Economy, AI and Remote Working System. Abdullah Nasser Lootah has been named chairman of the Competitiveness Council.

A number of agreements were approved at the cabinet meeting, including four international economic agreements, and the decision to open an office of the Asian Investment Bank in the Emirates.

"More than 75 countries participate in the bank, which chose to establish the regional office in the UAE," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

Read more Be more open with space knowledge, UAE official says at World Government Summit

A report on the Climate Action Council's achievements was reviewed, as well its upcoming work plan on achieving net zero by 2050.

In education, a decision was made to allow some public schools to be run by private sector operators.

"Today, we adopted the operational model of Al Ajyal Schools, through which 28 public schools are outsourced to be run by experienced operators from the private sector for a period of three years," wrote Sheikh Mohammed.

"The goal is to transfer experiences and diversify options for parents."

The Emirates Award for Leadership in the Labour Market was also approved by ministers.

It honours the business owners who enhance competitiveness in the UAE labour market.