President Sheikh Mohamed visits Emirates Red Cross earthquake aid event in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed made a surprise visit to the Bridges of Goodness campaign collection in Abu Dhabi.

The campaign, manned by volunteers and Emirates Red Crescent employees, gathers and assembles relief supplies for areas in Turkey and Syria affected by the February 6 earthquake and its aftershocks.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by his sons and grandsons during his visit to Mubadala Arena.

The earthquake death toll in Iraq and Syria as surpassed 50,000.

An estimated 14 million people, or 16 per cent of Turkey's population, have been affected.

Expand Autoplay The UAE had sent 640 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria by February 9. All photos: Ministry of Defence

As part of Operation Gallant Knight/2, the UAE's humanitarian mission to help the earthquake-hit countries, it sent 194 relief flights, delivering 5,514 tonnes of aid.

An army of volunteers in the UAE have also lent a vital hand to the ongoing relief effort.

Last month, thousands of people gave up their time to pack aid for the needy at events held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Expo City Dubai’s exhibition centre.

Another charitable event was held later in the month at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Essential supplies such as dry food and warm bedding were packed into boxes in the latest relief effort organised under the UAE's Bridges of Giving campaign.

The Emirates Red Crescent gift boxes also included poignant letters of support written by children.