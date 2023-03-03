Emirati astronaut to dock at space station, UAE has most powerful passport — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and his crew mates is due to dock with the International Space Station at 10.17am UAE time after a rocket launch that enthralled the Arab world.

The UAE passport jumps more than 30 places from last year and is ranked the most powerful in the world, according to an annual list compiled by offshore consulting firm Nomad Capitalist.

A passageway, nine metres in length and 2.1 metres wide, has been discovered inside the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt’s tourism minister revealed at an unveiling ceremony at the Giza plateau. The previously hidden corridor is the latest discovery of the ScanPyramids project, a mission made up of heritage experts from Cairo University and the French Heritage Innovation Preservation Institute.

The US imposes sanctions on 20 Iran-linked shipping vessels and six petroleum companies in the latest measures enacted against Tehran. Among the companies affected is Vietnam-based Golden Lotus Oil Gas and Real Estate Joint Stock Company, which operates a fleet of oil and gas tankers.