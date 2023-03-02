UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi blasts off to space for historic six-month mission

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has blasted off to the International Space Station to embark on a momentous six-month mission.

The skies above the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida lit up after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on Thursday, 12.34am local time (9.34am GST).

Dr Al Neyadi has etched his name in the record books as the first Arab to undertake a long-duration space journey.

He is only the second Emirati to travel into space, following on from Hazza Al Mansouri's eight-day stay on the ISS in September, 2019.

Astronaut grateful after launch

Dr Al Neyadi, 41, and his three crew mates are flying aboard the Dragon capsule for the next 22 hours and are expected to dock with the orbiting science laboratory on Friday, 1.17am Eastern Time in the US (10.17am UAE time).

An enthusiastic Dr Al Neyadi spoke from inside the Dragon capsule once it reached orbit.

"Allow me to say a few words in Arabic first... As-Salamu 'Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuhu," he said.

"Thank God, we made it to space. I would like to thank my mum and dad, and our distinguished leaders."

He then continues to speak in English: "I would like to say thanks to everybody, my parents, my family, our leadership, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre for their trust and everyone who trained us got us ready for this launch.

Return of mission mascot

"The launch was incredible. And, lastly, thanks to Nasa and SpaceX. Go Dragon and go SpaceX.

Dr Al Neyadi carried a stuffed toy, named Suhail, as the zero-gravity indicator onto the capsule.

His colleague Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati in space, had carried the toy with him during his mission.

"And allow me to introduce you to the fifth crew member. His name is Suhail and it is the Arabic name for the star Canopus," Dr Al Neyadi said while in space.

"In the Middle East, we anticipate the appearance of Canopus because it indicates the end of summer and the beginning of the cool times.

"This is the second flight for Suhail because it flew with Hazza Al Mansouri in 2019. Many people think Suhail is an alien but to me, he is from Earth, in a spacesuit, with high ambitions.

"Thank you once again and talk to you from the ISS."

The Crew-6 astronauts made it to space during a second launch attempt by Space and Nasa, after the first one on February 27 failed owning to a technical issue on the rocket.

Farewell to loved ones

Dr Al Neyadi had bid a public farewell to his children during the first launch attempt, after appearing from the crew quarters in his SpaceX pressure suit.

The father of six waved to his sons and daughter before boarding a Tesla, which took him to the launch pad.

His father Saif Al Neyadi, his brothers and cousins were also in Florida to watch the launch.

They met with Dr Al Neyadi several days before the launch, but had to keep their distance, as he had to remain in isolation.

Dr Al Neyadi will be carrying out 16 science experiments for various UAE universities and will be taking part in more than 200 experiments assigned by Nasa.

He will also be doing maintenance work on the ISS, including a possible spacewalk.

One of the experiments involves studying heart cells in microgravity and being able to watch the tissue ‘beating in space’.

"This is something like a cutting edge technology that one day, when we start 3D printing organs, this is really important to see how the structure is built in microgravity,” Dr Al Neyadi said earlier this week when he arrived to Florida for the launch.

“So this can give us a really good insight how these tissues are built."

The trip to space for Dr Al Neyadi comes after five years of rigorous training around the world.

He was the first of two astronauts chosen by the UAE in 2018, alongside Hazza Al Mansouri, who became the first Emirati in space the following year.

Dr Al Neyadi has trained in Russia, parts of Europe, Canada and completed Nasa’s basic training programme in Houston and did mission-specific training for this trip.

He has learned how to speak Russian, spent hours daily in space simulators to familiarise his body with the effects of microgravity, trained to fly supersonic jets and completed spacewalk training.