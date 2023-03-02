UAE astronaut ready for blast-off, Lebanon supermarkets price goods in dollars — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the prices of imported items on Lebanon's supermarket shelves have been displayed in dollars ― an attempt by the Ministry of Economy on Wednesday to regulate flagrant price manipulation as the Lebanese pound continues to depreciate rapidly.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi says he is ready to see to space this morning. The Crew-6 astronauts boarded the spacecraft as the mission prepares for its second launch attempt.

The UN Secretary General meets Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss ways to support the nation in its post-conflict recovery and its efforts to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Global search interest in the holiest month of the year for Muslims is starting to gain momentum, with one of the most popular questions being “how long until Ramadan?”