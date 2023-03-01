UN's Antonio Guterres in Baghdad to show solidarity with Iraqis

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrived in Iraq for a visit as the country emerged from months of political turmoil before forming a government in October.

Mr Guterres landed in Baghdad late on Tuesday and was received by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. His most recent visit to the country as UN chief was in spring 2017.

“This is a visit of solidarity,” Mr Guterres said in a briefing with Mr Hussein after arriving at Baghdad International Airport.

“A solidarity with the people and the democratic institutions of Iraq and a solidarity that means that the United Nations is totally committed to support the consolidation of the institutions in this country.”

He said he was confident that “Iraqis will be able to overcome the difficulties and challenges they still face through an open and inclusive dialogue”.

Mr Hussein described the visit as important, praising the relations and co-operation with the UN special mission to Iraq and UN.

“We always thank the secretary general for his support to the political process and democracy in Iraq,” Mr Hussein said.

'Enormous' challenges

The meetings will focus on the “political developments in Iraq, the situation in the region and the world”, he added.

“There are enormous national, regional and global challenges and we need to exchange our point of views and the support of the secretary general to face these challenges, especially the national and regional ones,” he said.

Mr Guterres is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, as well as representatives of women's and youth rights groups.

On Thursday, he will visit a camp for displaced people in the north of the country, before going to Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

During more than a year of political deadlock, Iraq teetered on the verge of collapse as political rivals quarrelled over forming the government.

The dispute not only affected the daily life of Iraqis, but led to clashes between Shiite militias in the Green Zone, the seat of the government, parliament, politicians' residences and foreign embassies.

In late October, Mr Al Sudani took office as the nominee of Iraq's biggest parliamentary group, the Co-ordination Framework, which is made up of Tehran-allied Shiite militias and political parties.