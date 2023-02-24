Vice President launches UAE freight train operations, Kuwait ‘bread heroes’ — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, officially opens the UAE's freight train network during an event held at the main control and maintenance centre in Abu Dhabi’s Al Fayah region.

A Lebanese judge charges Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja and one of his assistants with money laundering, embezzlement and illicit enrichment.

Kuwait will begin its National Day celebrations on Saturday 25th, with a popular type of bread created by volunteers during the First Gulf War set to make a warm reappearance.

The Institute of International Finance says the nominal value of global debt fell by $4 trillion to below $300 trillion in 2022, helped by stronger growth momentum and an inflation-driven rise in borrowing costs.