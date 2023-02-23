Facebook job cuts, US to return 77 stolen antiquities to Yemen — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, inflation in Lebanon continues to rise, hitting an annual rate of about 124% in January, as the country's worst economic and financial crises in decades continue amid a deadlock that has blocked the formation of a new government and the enactment of reforms required to unlock billions in aid.

The US will return 77 looted antiquities to Yemen, with the objects set to be temporarily housed at a museum in Washington in line with an agreement with the war-torn country's government.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is planning another round of job cuts that will affect “thousands” of workers.

According to Google, searches for information related to earthquakes are rising sharply, with inquiries about aftershocks and questions such as “what are tectonic plates?” hitting a record high.