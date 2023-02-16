UAE orders $50 million for Syria, Jordanian parliament budget - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed orders an additional $50 million in aid to support people in Syria affected by last week's earthquake.

Jordan's parliament passes the state budget for this year, forecasting slight deficit reduction and constant inflation and economic growth, state media said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Turkey on Sunday to see the response to the deadliest catastrophe in the country's history.

Actress Raquel Welch dies at the age of 82. She first became prominent in the 1960s and is widely remembered for her films One Million Years BC and Fantastic Voyage. In her storied career, she had at least 70 film and television credits.