Earthquake humanitarian aid, World Government Summit — Trending

On today's episode, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad agrees to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid through two more border crossings from Turkey for an initial period of three months.

Rescuers pull a boy, 13, from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey's southern Hatay province.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he is “deeply concerned” about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to build about 10,000 new homes for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Heads of state, ministers and delegates are going into day two of the World Government Summit in Dubai to discuss the future of government, the global economy and how technology will affect our lives.