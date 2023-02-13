UN remorse over Syria quake aid, Dubai air taxis, Super Bowl — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UN's emergency relief co-ordinator Martin Griffiths says the humanitarian agency has failed the people of north-west Syria after efforts to deliver aid to the victims of last week's earthquake stall.

The three-day World Government Summit officially begins in the UAE, under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”.

Dubai is expected to have air taxis flying over its skies within three years, says Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Rihanna performs her biggest hits and announces her second pregnancy as she makes her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl.