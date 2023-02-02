Gulf central banks raise rates, Adani share sale scrapped, West Bank violence — Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, the UAE Central Bank and other regulators in the Gulf raise their benchmark borrowing rates as they follows in the steps of the US Federal Reserve.

India's Adani Enterprises calls off its $2.5 billion follow-on share sale as it blames “volatile market conditions”.

The Opec+ alliance agrees to roll over its oil output cuts as China's fuel demand outlook improves, while patients in the occupied West Bank are at risk as violence affects the movement of three million Palestinians.