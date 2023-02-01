Adani Enterprises calls off $2.5bn share sale citing 'current market volatility'

India's Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share sale on Wednesday, citing “volatile market conditions”, as its shares continued to plummet on accusations of accounting fraud by US short-seller Hindenburg Research.

“Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO [further price offering] proceeds and [withdrawing] the completed transaction,” it said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Shares of companies under the Adani Group umbrella started falling last week after Hindenburg Research said in a report that it was shorting the conglomerate’s stocks based on a two-year investigation.

The group raised concerns about the conglomerate’s debt levels and use of tax havens.

Despite the market conditions, the share sale by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship company was fully subscribed on Tuesday.

However, the sell-off in Adani group stocks and bonds resumed on Wednesday, with shares in Adani Enterprises falling 28 per cent.

“The subscription for the FPO closed successfully yesterday. Despite the volatility in the stock over the last week, your faith and belief in the company, its business and its management has been extremely reassuring and humbling,” Mr Adani said.

“However, today the market has been unprecedented, and our stock price has fluctuated over the course of the day. Given these extraordinary circumstances, the company’s board felt that going ahead with the issue will not be morally correct.

“The interest of the investors is paramount and hence to insulate them from any potential financial losses, the board has decided not to go ahead with the FPO.”

All the proceeds received would be refunded, he added.

One of the investors in the FPO is International Holding Company, the UAE's most valuable listed company, which said on Monday that it would invest Dh1.4 billion ($381 million) in Adani Enterprises.

“For the past three years, India has been a key investment destination for IHC,” Syed Shueb, chief executive of IHC, told The National. “It is a large market that presents opportunities with monetary economic stability.

“Our trust in the Indian regulatory body for securities markets makes India an attractive destination for IHC.”

In a 413-page response on Sunday, the Adani Group fired back at Hindenburg, saying that it had complied with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures.

“Our balance sheet is very healthy with strong cash flows and secure assets, and we have an impeccable track record of servicing our debt,” Mr Adani said in the statement on Wednesday.

“This decision will not have any impact on our existing operations and future plans.

“We will continue to focus on long-term value creation and growth will be managed by internal accruals. Once the market stabilises, we will review our capital market strategy.”