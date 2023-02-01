Lebanon exchange rate, gold demand, Pakistan mosque death toll rises - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

In today's episode, Lebanon will adopt a new official exchange rate of 15,000 pounds to the US dollar.

The UAE and France have agreed to develop commercial and investment opportunities as part of the Cop28 global climate summit.

Demand for gold rose by 18 per cent last year, with central bank purchases more than doubling to 1,136 tonnes.

The death toll in a terrorist attack on a mosque in Pakistan has risen to 100.